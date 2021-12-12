PGGM Investments Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $215.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

