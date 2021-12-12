PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

