Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.