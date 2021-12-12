Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.19 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.55%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

