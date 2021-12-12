Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $15,571,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $36,119,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

