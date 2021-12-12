Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,914.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,914.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.28 or 0.00570502 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,576,305 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

