Pi Financial Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CXB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$432.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3274219 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.