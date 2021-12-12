Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $133.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.