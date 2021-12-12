Piper Sandler Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chewy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

