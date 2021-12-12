Plasma Finance (PPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $11.75 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $413,292.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

