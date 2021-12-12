Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head to Head Analysis

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,659.40 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -1.27 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 448.25%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humacyte beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.