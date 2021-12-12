Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.34 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion and $899.66 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $29.71 or 0.00059133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.03 or 0.08213539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00079770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,216.45 or 0.99939851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00056882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018376 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

