Polkamon (PMON) Price Reaches $3.74 on Top Exchanges

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08095798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.51 or 1.00013707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

