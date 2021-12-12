PotCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,819.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1,819.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.05 or 0.08162680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00317902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00911177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075871 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00401571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00270535 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,120,618 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

