PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

