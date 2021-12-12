Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 693,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

