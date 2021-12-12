Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,863. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.