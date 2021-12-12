Prism Advisors Inc. Has $715,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 346,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

