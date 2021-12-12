Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $138.60.

