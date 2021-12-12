Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,276 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $126.09 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

