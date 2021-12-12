Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 376.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

