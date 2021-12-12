Private Advisor Group LLC Has $601,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $197.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $248.09.

