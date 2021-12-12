Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 100.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

