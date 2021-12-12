Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $560,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 3.54.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.