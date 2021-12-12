Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.29 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

