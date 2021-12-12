Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.