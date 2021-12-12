Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

