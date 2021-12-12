Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

