PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $55.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. PROG has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

