Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $159.08. 2,024,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.