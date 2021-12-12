ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 5.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,347,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 559,099 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $7.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

