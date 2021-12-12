Proton Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.86 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $149.86 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,308,065,086 coins and its circulating supply is 8,463,105,671 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.