Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $19,989.67

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $19,989.67 and $49.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

