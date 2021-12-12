Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

