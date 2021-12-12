Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $11.48 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $5,893.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.11 or 0.08083560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.46 or 0.99898531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

