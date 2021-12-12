Qbao (QBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $174,216.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $467,418.89 and approximately $174,216.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

