QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.