Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.22. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 86 shares.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

