Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Head to Head Analysis

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 64.52%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Maison Luxe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.04 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.68 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.