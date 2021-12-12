Radio Caca 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $106.47 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $633.96 million and $106.47 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.67 or 0.08189107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.27 or 1.00004234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

