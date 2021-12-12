Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Xylem comprises 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

