Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,990 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.