Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

