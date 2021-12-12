Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

NYSE OVV opened at $34.64 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

