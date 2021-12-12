Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Republic Services by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 97,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

