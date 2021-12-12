Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 5,661 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,547,589 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

