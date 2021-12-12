Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $8.27 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $697.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.34 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

