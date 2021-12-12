Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $12.70 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

