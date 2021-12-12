Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.61 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

