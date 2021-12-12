Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.61 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
