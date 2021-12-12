Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

